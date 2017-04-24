Fortnightly Club holds meeting
Another interesting and informative meeting of the Durant Fortnightly Club was held on Thursday, March 23, in the home of Mrs. Charles Villlines. The lovely home is one of the oldest in Durant, built in 1910.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Freshly
|10
|Herb Manning (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Freshly
|2
|Wanda Hooper
|Apr 19
|Katha
|1
|Gay counsler
|Apr 14
|Riggs
|1
|Review: Obgyn Associates Of Durant - Christine ... (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|justsayin
|38
|Man charged with molestation (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Truth
|5
|Corruption at Choctaw Casino in Hugo Oklahoma
|Mar '17
|Billy Kindrucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC