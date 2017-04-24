Firefighters respond to lightning strike -
A home was struck by lightning during a massive thunderstorm that hit the area, according to the Durant Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched Monday to 3853 Bryan Rd. after receiving a call about a house that had been struck by lightning.
