City gives service awards -
Durant Policeman Shane Harkey was presented with a certificate for service, a lapel pin and a check for $100 for his 10 years of service to Durant. Shown here with his wife, City Manager Tim Rundel on left and Mayor Stewart Hoffman on right.
