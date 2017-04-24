Choctaw Nation to construct three service buildings in Poteau -
The Choctaw Nation broke ground Thursday, April 20 for three all-new facilities in Poteau. A Choctaw Nation Child Development Center, Food Distribution Center, and Wellness Center are coming to the LeFlore County town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Thu
|Im just saying
|17
|Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics searches for marij... (Jun '10)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|10
|Herb Manning (Jun '12)
|Apr 23
|Freshly
|2
|Wanda Hooper
|Apr 19
|Katha
|1
|Gay counsler
|Apr 14
|Riggs
|1
|Review: Obgyn Associates Of Durant - Christine ... (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|justsayin
|38
|Man charged with molestation (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Truth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC