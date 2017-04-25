Augie Women's Tennis Is 7th Seed At Regionals
The Augustana women's tennis team earned the No. 7 seed for the NCAA Central Regional Tournament that will be held on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, Okla.
