Annual land judging contest held -
Justin Behrens First United Bank, Vernon Anderson Bryan Conservation District, and Jack Hicks Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, present the first place team from Caddo with a first place plaque. First place team shown from left, Justin Behrens, Donnie Beshear, Caddo FFA Instructor, Dawson Tollett, Kaden Dixon and Michael Usrey, Vernon Anderson and Jack Hicks.
