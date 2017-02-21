Wes Watkins to hold book signing -
REI Oklahoma and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce will host a special book signing for Retired U.S. Congressman Wes Watkins to showcase his biography, Making Things Better: Legacy of Leadership. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 22 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library in Durant from 4-6 p.m. The address for the event is 1515 West Main Street, Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Paris
|18
|Homewrecker
|Feb 8
|Fed Up
|12
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan '17
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan '17
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan '17
|stoney1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC