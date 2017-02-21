Wes Watkins to hold book signing -

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

REI Oklahoma and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce will host a special book signing for Retired U.S. Congressman Wes Watkins to showcase his biography, Making Things Better: Legacy of Leadership. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 22 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library in Durant from 4-6 p.m. The address for the event is 1515 West Main Street, Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

