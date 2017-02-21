Tax workshop to be held
A "Small Business Tax Basics" workshop will be held on Thursday, February 23, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the REI Oklahoma's Conference Center, 2912 Enterprise Blvd., Durant. The workshop is free, however attendees are encourage to register at www.reiwbc.org.
