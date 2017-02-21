School board meets for February -
They voted unanimously to approve March 19-23, 2018, as spring break for Durant. It does not affect things this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Jjones
|12
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Wed
|Shipping
|2
|Homewrecker
|Wed
|Jwhiite
|13
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|Paris
|18
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan '17
|facelessbusinessman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC