New police officer sworn in - 9:15 pm updated:
Durant Police Chaplain Bill Ledbetter presented Durant Police officer Larry Marcy with a Bible that was used in the swearing in ceremony. He said, "The Durant Police Department has grown and done a lot of great things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Jjones
|12
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Wed
|Shipping
|2
|Homewrecker
|Wed
|Jwhiite
|13
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|Paris
|18
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan '17
|facelessbusinessman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC