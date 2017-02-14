New DIA/EDC member sworn in -
Tucker said, "I'm going to help Tommy . I'll be right there helping him where I can.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Feb 8
|Fed Up
|12
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan '17
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan '17
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Fed up
|137
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC