Girl wants Chick-fil-A - 8:31 pm updated:

A Durant girl, Elisabeth Presley wrote Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman a letter requesting he "put a Chick-fil-A in Durant." It turns out that Chick-fil-A is one of Mayor Hoffman's favorite places to eat when he's traveling and passes one.
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Feb 8
|Fed Up
|12
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan '17
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan '17
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Fed up
|137
