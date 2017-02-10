Durant Fire Department responds to se...

Durant Fire Department responds to several fires -

Durant firefighters responded Thursday to a fire at a vacant home at 307 N.E. Third Ave. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in fire, according to a DFD report, however, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The house was vacant but did have electrical service.

