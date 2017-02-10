Durant Fire Department responds to several fires -
Durant firefighters responded Thursday to a fire at a vacant home at 307 N.E. Third Ave. When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in fire, according to a DFD report, however, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The house was vacant but did have electrical service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Wed
|Fed Up
|12
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan '17
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan '17
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Fed up
|137
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC