Choctaw Nation Going Green, McAlester recycling effort earns honors -

1 hr ago

Choctaw Nation Going Green has been selected Community Partner of the Year in McAlester. The program will be recognized at Pride In McAlester's 8th Annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet on Feb. 16. Choctaw Nation Going Green is the recycling arm of the Choctaw Nation.

