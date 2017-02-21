Childers retires from OSBI -
Calera Police Chief Don Hyde with Reanae Childers at her OSBI retirement party. She will stay in Durant working in another area of law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Jjones
|12
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|14 hr
|Shipping
|2
|Homewrecker
|14 hr
|Jwhiite
|13
|pipeline jobs? (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Paris
|18
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan '17
|facelessbusinessman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC