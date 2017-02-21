Cecille Kampplain honored locally and...

Cecille Kampplain honored locally and internationally

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Cecille Kampplain was recognized as Valentine Girl at the Beta Sigma Phi's Valentine Banquet held at Cevichi's Restaurant in Durant on February 6. She was presented with a dozen red roses and crowned with a rhinestone tiara. Her Gamma Psi Sisters agreed that, "Cecille lights up the room with her beautiful smile that's only matched by her attitude of kindness to all !" The Gamma Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi voted for her in November when she was entered in the International contest by submitting a picture and her biography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pipeline jobs? (Mar '13) Sun Paris 18
Homewrecker Feb 8 Fed Up 12
Drug treatment center Feb 6 Cathryn m 1
Bars in Durant (Nov '08) Jan 25 Jmuhs 14
Unique Opportunity near Durant Jan '17 facelessbusinessman 1
cps Jan '17 Chenie69 1
rose Jan '17 stoney1 1
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,621 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC