Cecille Kampplain honored locally and internationally

Cecille Kampplain was recognized as Valentine Girl at the Beta Sigma Phi's Valentine Banquet held at Cevichi's Restaurant in Durant on February 6. She was presented with a dozen red roses and crowned with a rhinestone tiara. Her Gamma Psi Sisters agreed that, "Cecille lights up the room with her beautiful smile that's only matched by her attitude of kindness to all !" The Gamma Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi voted for her in November when she was entered in the International contest by submitting a picture and her biography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.