Boys, Girls Club buys building

The 100-plus-year-old former Durant Middle School which has housed the Boys and Girls Club for several years, has been the property of Durant Independent School District. It's now in the hands of the Boys and Girls Club after being sold to the organization on a lease-purchase from DISD.

