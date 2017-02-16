Annual food drive very successful -

Checks were presented last week at Red River Ford in Durant from funds received during the annual Red River Ford and United Way Food Drive. From left, Jeremiah Lynch, Red River Ford; Marilynn Hitchcock, St. Catherine's Food Bank; Pam Robinson, United Way; Jon Wilson, Rhonda Helton and Blake Stacy, all of Red River Ford; Leticia Burkhalter, Families Feeding Families; Sue Stanfield, Hands of Hope, and Amanda Martin, Red River Ford.

