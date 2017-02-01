A Texoma teen pleads guilty to burglary
Marietta police say Patty and another man broke into the Loco Joe's Liquor back in November of last year. DURANT, OK -- The City of Durant is conducting an internal investigation into its police chief after receiving numerous complaints from officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Jan 26
|Done with Time
|10
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec '16
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC