75 years later, couple reveals secret of lifelong love Read Story Kevin Reece
As a pianist played love songs on a baby grand inside a banquet room at the Presbyterian Village North senior living community, Dub and Betty Miller cut a wedding cake together: the cake they didn't get to have when they eloped 75 years ago. "I saw her and said 'Boy, that's it,'" Wynne "Dub" Miller said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Feb 8
|Fed Up
|12
|Drug treatment center
|Feb 6
|Cathryn m
|1
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan '17
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan '17
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Fed up
|137
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC