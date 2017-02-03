Williams honored at airport - 10:27 pm updated:
Air Evac Lifeteam 130 of Ardmore presented Dewayne Williams with an award honoring his service to them and to Durant Regional Airport/Eaker Field. They have 125 bases across 15 states and southern Oklahoma is home to several of those bases for their helicopters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Jan 26
|Done with Time
|10
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan '17
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan '17
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec '16
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC