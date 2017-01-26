To the good folks of Durant
Wow. It's been nearly 40 years since I had the honor of cutting the ribbon to open Gail Farrell Drive, a new road connecting US 69-75 and North 1st. So in this season of giving thanks and counting blessings, I just wanted to tell you that I am still humbled by your confidence and will always be proud to represent Durant and call it my hometown.
