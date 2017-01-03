Southeastern to be involved in community projects on MLK Day -
Southeastern Oklahoma State University will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16. Classes will not be held, but the University will be open as students, faculty and staff participate in community service projects. Southeastern faculty, staff and student volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the ballroom in Hallie McKinney Hall.
