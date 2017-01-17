SE students participate in MLK Day of...

SE students participate in MLK Day of Service community activities -

16 hrs ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

A group of Southeastern volunteers works at St. Catherine's Food Bank Monday as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service. Southeastern Oklahoma State University observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with 120 students, faculty and staff participating in various community service projects.

