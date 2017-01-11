Resident graduates from New Life House -
Montana Perkins, shown holding certificate, graduated from New Life House in Durant. From left, House Manager Lola Lopez, Founder Suzy Hicks Herron and Aubre Cotter, director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Choctawpride
|3
|Homewrecker
|Dec '16
|Mustang
|8
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC