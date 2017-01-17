Photography on foggy afternoons
The foggy, dreary weather this weekend made it seem as if it was perfect to stay home and curl up with a good book. By mid-Saturday afternoon, however, I was antsy and took a drive toward Bennington, stopping at the town of Albany and Jackson Cemetery on the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Jan 12
|DUH
|9
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Choctawpride
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC