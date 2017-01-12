Oklahoma scene: State basketball legend Crystal Robinson a Hall of Fame finalist
Former Atoka High School and Southeastern State basketball star Crystal Robinson is one of 12 finalists for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. The hall will announce a six-member class on Feb. 12. 's Player of the Year in 1992 after leading Atoka to the Class 3A 6-on-6 state championship while averaging 43.7 points per game.
