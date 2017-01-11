Oklahoma man shot by Bryan County She...

Oklahoma man shot by Bryan County Sheriff's deputy facing charges; OSBI investigating shooting

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting outside of Durant, Oklahoma after a suspect believed to be armed was shot by a Bryan County deputy Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps Jan 5 Chenie69 1
rose Jan 3 stoney1 1
Choctaw Casino (Jul '08) Jan 3 Fed up 138
dean crawford of calera , any opinions? Dec 29 Bitterbitchwife 1
Becky Mcintire (Jun '16) Dec 15 Rosie 11
News Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09) Dec '16 Choctawpride 3
Homewrecker Dec '16 Mustang 8
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,822,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC