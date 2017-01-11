Oklahoma man shot by Bryan County Sheriff's deputy facing charges; OSBI investigating shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting outside of Durant, Oklahoma after a suspect believed to be armed was shot by a Bryan County deputy Monday afternoon.
