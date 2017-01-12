OHCE to host New Yeara s resolutions solutions

The Bryan County Oklahoma Home & Community Education would like to invite the public to attend the "New Year's Resolutions Solutions" to be held on Thursday, January 26th , 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, located at the Clay Jones Community Center, Durant. Many educational and fun workshops will be presented to include: Golden Years' Fun, Readers Roundup, Slow Cooker Meals, Walk with Ease and In Case of Emergency Family Binder.

