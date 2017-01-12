Man shot by deputy charged -

38 min ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

A man shot and injured after the Bryan County Sheriff's Office said he pointed a rifle at deputies has been charged. Forty-three-year-old Jack Glenn Hubbard III has been charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

