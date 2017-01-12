Man shot by deputy charged -
A man shot and injured after the Bryan County Sheriff's Office said he pointed a rifle at deputies has been charged. Forty-three-year-old Jack Glenn Hubbard III has been charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|20 hr
|DUH
|9
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Choctawpride
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC