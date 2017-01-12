Library to get heater for the homeless -
A group of kids look at the artwork presented by the Donald W. Reynold's Library and the art show "Mini-Ture Masters." Shown here are Giaus Sanchez, Jenny's son, in hat with his friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Jan 12
|DUH
|9
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Choctawpride
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC