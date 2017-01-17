Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celeb...

Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their son, Johnny W. Sweeney of Monroe, LA will be hosting a small family reception to honor his parents.

