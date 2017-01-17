Johnny and Alva Dean Sweeney to celebrate 72nd anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Sweeney of Durant are celebrating thier 72nd wedding anniversary this month. Their son, Johnny W. Sweeney of Monroe, LA will be hosting a small family reception to honor his parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Jan 12
|DUH
|9
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Choctawpride
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC