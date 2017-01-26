Hotel tax will go to vote -
The Durant City Council and the Durant Airport Authority met at a Thursday special 8 a.m. meeting at City Hall in Durant. The council considered and approved an agreement and payment to SODA, Southern Oklahoma Development Association for the Commercial Metals Company On/Off Ramp Project Grant #08-01-05038.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|Homewrecker
|Jan 12
|DUH
|9
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC