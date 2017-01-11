Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

A gripping, convincing novel, "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of Book Talk at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main Street in Durant. Leading the 7 p.m. discussion will be Dr. Jane Hicks, former Professor of Management at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

