Dr. Jane Hicks to lead Book Talk
A gripping, convincing novel, "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood, will be discussed at the January 12 meeting of Book Talk at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main Street in Durant. Leading the 7 p.m. discussion will be Dr. Jane Hicks, former Professor of Management at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Choctawpride
|3
|Homewrecker
|Dec '16
|Mustang
|8
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC