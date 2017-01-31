Diabetes Empowerment Education Program coming to Durant -
Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Southeast Center of Healthy Aging will be providing the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program for anyone affected by diabetes, pre-diabetes, and caregivers of those affected by diabetes. DEEP is a diabetes self-management education program that will help you understand how diabetes affects your body and how to make sense of your blood sugar numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker
|Jan 26
|Done with Time
|10
|Bars in Durant (Nov '08)
|Jan 25
|Jmuhs
|14
|Unique Opportunity near Durant
|Jan 20
|facelessbusinessman
|1
|cps
|Jan 5
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec '16
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC