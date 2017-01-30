DAV helps woman obtain wheelchair
In a time when the news seems to be more bad than good we just thought we would share the kindness that we were shown by the Disabled American Veterans "DAV" in Durant, Oklahoma. Don Papin and Wayne Broyles made it possible for my mother who had a stroke last year, to get a motorized wheelchair and it has really helped us.
Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
