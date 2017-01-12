City Council meets for the new year - 12:36 am updated:

City Council meets for the new year -...

Durant City employees were honored for their service to the City of Durant. Pictured here with City Manager Tim Rundel and Mayor Stewart Hoffman are: Lacy Dillingham for 5 years service to the Durant Police Department, Jason Carr for 10 years service to the Durant Fire Department, Chase Condor for 10 years service to the Durant Fire Department, Jeffrey Orlando for 10 years service to the Durant Fire Department, Marty Cook for 10 years with Durant Community Development, Aaron Walkup for 10 years with Durant Community Development, and Darrell Jones for 20 years with Durant Maintenance & Operations.

