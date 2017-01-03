Bryan County to celebrate juror appreciation

Presiding District Judge Mark Campbell of Oklahoma Administrative Judicial District 2 will be presented with a plaque for the Bryan County Courthouse by 2016 Oklahoma Bar Association President Garvin A. Isaacs as part of a statewide Juror Appreciation Project. The ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. at the Bryan County Courthouse in Durant.

