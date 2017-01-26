Architects selected for Fusion Bible ...

Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Thomas M. Maxwell, Principal of Alliance Architects, Inc., announced the recent award of a new church for Fusion Bible Church in Durant. While still in design, this facility has the possibility of being built in phases to achieve budget forecasts and to allow growth as the needs of the community change over time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homewrecker Thu Done with Time 10
Bars in Durant (Nov '08) Jan 25 Jmuhs 14
Unique Opportunity near Durant Jan 20 facelessbusinessman 1
cps Jan 5 Chenie69 1
rose Jan 3 stoney1 1
Choctaw Casino (Jul '08) Jan 3 Fed up 138
dean crawford of calera , any opinions? Dec 29 Bitterbitchwife 1
See all Durant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durant Forum Now

Durant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Durant, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,318,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC