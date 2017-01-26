Architects selected for Fusion Bible Church
Thomas M. Maxwell, Principal of Alliance Architects, Inc., announced the recent award of a new church for Fusion Bible Church in Durant. While still in design, this facility has the possibility of being built in phases to achieve budget forecasts and to allow growth as the needs of the community change over time.
