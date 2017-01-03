Amid OHP Dispatcher Shortage, State Senator Looks To Lower Requirements

Amid OHP Dispatcher Shortage, State Senator Looks To Lower Requi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com State Senator Josh Brecheen filed a bill that would lower the age requirement for a dispatcher from 20 to 18. Every dispatcher at Troop B has at least 10 years of experience, but OHP is prepared to hire someone straight out of high school, if they qualify. "We do preventative patrolling to prevent accidents, and when we're not out doing patrolling, and people know we're not out, I think, naturally, the accident numbers will go up," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.