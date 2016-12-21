Woman charged with trafficking heroin -

Woman charged with trafficking heroin

Friday Dec 16

Twenty-year-old Victoria Ann Bly of Durant was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin in the presence of a minor. According to a court document, she possessed more than 20 grams of heroin on Dec. 13 and also had the drugs in her possession when a child was present.

