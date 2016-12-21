Two Durant youths help others for Chr...

Two Durant youths help others for Christmas -

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Two Durant youths teamed up this holiday season in their efforts to help those less fortunate and to demonstrate how the love and warmth of Christmas is best shared through giving, and a whole lot of coats and shoes. Victory Life Academy students Elisabeth Presley and Jack Burrage, both 9, combined their efforts together with Families Feeding Families in their call out to the community to share their warmth with a family in need.

