Six generations of a family gather -

Saturday Dec 10

Six generations are shown in one photo. Here is left to right, Oleane Mulkey born June 17, 1909 and is 107 years old, Lahoma Springer, age 87, born November 14, Joe Springer age 68 December 30, 1947, Janeva Maxson, age 44, Sept 1 1972, Brantley Maxson, age 26, born Sept 17, 1990, and he is Addison Maxson's Dad who was just 10 days old when this photo was taken.

