Shop with a Cop held -
Bryan County Sheriff-Elect Johnny Christian is shown in the "Shop with a Cop" program held Tuesday at Wal-Mart. Approximately 176 area children met a the Durant Wal-Mart on Tuesday morning to have their Christmas wishes and dreams come true thanks to officers and staff with Durant Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec 7
|Choctawpride
|3
|Homewrecker
|Dec 5
|Mustang
|8
|Durant Hires New City Manager, Oklahoma Native ...
|Nov '16
|Auburn native
|1
|police brutality in bokchito oklahoma !!! anoth... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|Jgr
|54
|Robert Reid (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Pixie
|21
|Antlers Postal Worker Sentenced For Stealing Pa... (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|sally
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC