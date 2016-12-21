Hoffman makes personal donation to Masons -
Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman presented the Durant Mason Lodge #45 with a $2000 check for their Shop with a Cop program in Durant. The donation was raised from the gun show held last weekend at Choctaw Event Center.
