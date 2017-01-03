Hitchcock Distributing building new facility -
Tommy Hitchcock of Hitchcock Distributing at 2709 W. Arkansas in Durant is building a new 42,500 square foot facility just west of the old one. Olen Miller built the original 28,000 square foot facility on the back of the property when he had the Coors Distributorship for Durant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rose
|Tue
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec 7
|Choctawpride
|3
|Homewrecker
|Dec 5
|Mustang
|8
|Durant Hires New City Manager, Oklahoma Native ...
|Nov '16
|Auburn native
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC