Hitchcock Distributing building new facility

Tommy Hitchcock of Hitchcock Distributing at 2709 W. Arkansas in Durant is building a new 42,500 square foot facility just west of the old one. Olen Miller built the original 28,000 square foot facility on the back of the property when he had the Coors Distributorship for Durant.

