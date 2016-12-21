Get your boogie shoes on and ring in the New Year with KC & the Sunshine Band
KC & the Sunshine Band will ring in the New Year a the Choctaw Casino in Durant, Ok on December 31, 2016. KC and the band has been shaking booty since 1973.
