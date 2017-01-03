Get down tonight with KC and the Sunshine Band
Do a little dance, make a little love and get ready to Get Down with disco icons KC and the Sunshine Band as they broadcast live on SiriusXM 70s on 7 channel from the Choctaw Resort & Casino in Durant, Oklahoma tonight for a New Year's Eve party you'll never forget. For nearly 4 decades, KC and the Sunshine Band have been keeping people moving on the dance floor and tonight will be no different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps
|Thu
|Chenie69
|1
|rose
|Jan 3
|stoney1
|1
|Choctaw Casino (Jul '08)
|Jan 3
|Fed up
|138
|dean crawford of calera , any opinions?
|Dec 29
|Bitterbitchwife
|1
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec 7
|Choctawpride
|3
|Homewrecker
|Dec '16
|Mustang
|8
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC