Get down tonight with KC and the Sunshine Band

Saturday Dec 31

Do a little dance, make a little love and get ready to Get Down with disco icons KC and the Sunshine Band as they broadcast live on SiriusXM 70s on 7 channel from the Choctaw Resort & Casino in Durant, Oklahoma tonight for a New Year's Eve party you'll never forget. For nearly 4 decades, KC and the Sunshine Band have been keeping people moving on the dance floor and tonight will be no different.

