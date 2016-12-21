Fire Safety Tips for Winter
The National Fire Protection Association says that 79 percent of fatal house fires are caused by heating equipment like space heaters. "In my four years as fire marshal, we've had at least two fatality fires caused by space heaters here in Durant, so with a few safety tips for people, and we prevent this from happening, that would be awesome."
