Downtown walking trail ribbon cut -
Nancy Ferris, Curator of the Three Valley Museum and Greg Phillips enjoy the cold walk on another leg of the "Three Valley Loop" walking trail in Durant. Officials took the inaugural walk Thursday afternoon after the ribbon was cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Mcintire (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|Rosie
|11
|Mineral royalties draw interest (Jan '09)
|Dec 7
|Choctawpride
|3
|Homewrecker
|Dec 5
|Mustang
|8
|Durant Hires New City Manager, Oklahoma Native ...
|Nov '16
|Auburn native
|1
|police brutality in bokchito oklahoma !!! anoth... (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|Jgr
|54
|Robert Reid (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Pixie
|21
|Antlers Postal Worker Sentenced For Stealing Pa... (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|sally
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durant Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC